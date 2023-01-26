| 6.5°C Dublin

Tory sleaze is officially back – and here’s the proof the Conservatives are engulfed in it once again

Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi insisted he &lsquo;acted properly throughout&rsquo; (Victoria Jones/PA) Expand

Adam Forrest

UK cabinet minister Michael Gove proudly boasted that ‘boring is back” when Rishi Sunak took charge at Downing Street at the end of October following months of turmoil.

The prime minister promised on his first day at No 10 to bring “integrity and accountability” to government, confident he could draw a line under the scandal-filled era of Boris Johnson.

