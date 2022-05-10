Tory politician believes Sinn Féin may be involved in English town’s ‘green postbox mystery’

A phantom post box that has gone from red to green. Photo: Bernard McGuin.

A town councillor has claimed that Sinn Féin were involved in several post boxes being spray painted green in an English town.

In recent weeks many red post boxes in Huddersfield have been spray painted green, much to the dismay of locals, police and the Royal Mail.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the spate of paintings at the behest of Royal Mail who reported the matter as postboxes started turning from red to green.

Local Conservative councillor Bernard McGuin, a former postman himself with Irish roots, believes he’s close to solving the mystery.

“I am astonished by what has happened but it seems that someone involved in Sinn Féin could be involved here," he told Yorkshire Live.

“Residents consider what has been done as vandalism.

Expand Close A phantom post box that has gone from red to green. Photo: Bernard McGuin. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A phantom post box that has gone from red to green. Photo: Bernard McGuin.

"Hopefully the boxes will be returned to the red of tradition. I hope we have an answer from Royal Mail about what is going on. As a dour Yorkshire Conservative, I miss the red ones,” Bernard said.

Read More

Local Green Party representatives had first being blamed with local elections having just taken place but a party spokesperson strongly denied any links to the acts.

Many eagle-eyed Irish observers claimed it could not have been Sinn Féin as “the shade of green is a bit off”.

A Royal Mail spokesman said they “do not know who repainted these postboxes, and are reporting this matter to the police. We will be repainting the boxes in the iconic red as soon as possible."

Locals have not taken kindly to the vandalism as red post boxes are considered a traditional symbol of British culture and have voiced their discontent.

Margaret Hardy, 79, who has lived in the Edgerton suburb for more than 40 years, told Yorkshire Live: "Edgerton is a conservative area so we take any kind of 'tradition-baiting' extremely seriously here. I just hope the police are doing their best to find the culprit.”

Independent.ie have contacted Sinn Féin for comment.

Read More



