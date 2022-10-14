Tory MPs may opt to pick successor to Liz Truss ‘without input of party members’

Conservative MPs are mulling over a Michael Howard-style coronation of a successor to Liz Truss as they debate a leadership switch that would cut out Tory members.

A concerted push to topple the UK prime minister has yet to emerge, according to a host of Tory MPs who talked to the Telegraph yesterday about party mood.

However, amid dire polling, continued market turmoil and the economic challenges of the fiscal reset later this month, MPs are privately discussing what could happen next.

There is little consensus among MPs who spoke on questions such as how long Ms Truss has to turn things around, how she could possibly fall and who may come next. But one idea gaining traction is, if it came to it, a successor should be picked not under the normal leadership rules but by cutting out party members and MPs picking a winner themselves.

One former minister said: “I don’t think there would be any appetite to go out to the members again. It would take too long, it would be too divisive. What we’d hope to do is just have MPs select the winner.”

In 2003, when the Tories brought down Iain Duncan Smith, MPs bypassed the membership and picked their new leader themselves.

Michael Howard was selected unanimously by MPs after his potential rivals, including David Davis, announced their support. If Ms Truss went, something similar is being considered.

But Westminster mutterings about leadership are yet to coalesce into an orchestrated campaign, with many wider questions being asked.

One is whether Ms Truss can turn things around and how long she should be given to do so. Despite the dire political situation, many MPs are still minded to give her time.

One senior Tory backbencher said “we just need to settle down a bit”, adding: “At the end of the day we are Conservatives, I don’t think the electorate votes for us because we are lovely and cuddly, they vote for us because we are competent at running the country. I don’t think there is an alternative.”

The critical moment comes on October 31, when Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng reveals his “medium-term fiscal plan” and whether the markets approve of it.

There is also the matter of the 1922 Committee’s rules. Even if MPs wanted to move against Ms Truss, the usual mechanism for doing that – submitting no-confidence letters – is not available. Ms Truss, like all new Tory leaders, enjoys a year’s protection against a no-confidence vote.

As Theresa May and Boris Johnson found out, the 1922 Committee’s executives can vote on whether to change the rules. Multiple sources tapped into the 1922 Committee’s executive said a push to change the rules had not begun and the topic was not discussed yesterday.

