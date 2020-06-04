Senior Tory MPs have launched an alliance with parliamentarians across the world to raise "grave concerns" about China and urge governments to adopt a tougher stance toward Beijing.

Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader who co-chairs the British chapter of the new group, claims governments have been "asleep to the dangers posed by China".

With Labour's Helena Kennedy, Mr Duncan Smith will co-chair the UK side of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), which will have representatives from Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and America.

Mr Duncan Smith says politicians should not let their "political differences split our response to China's assertive authoritarianism".

He adds: "The time has come for democratic countries around the world to mount a common defence of our shared principles as a response to China's increasing belligerent foreign policy."

The group says China has not been "held to the same standards of other countries".

Mr Duncan Smith accuses Beijing of being a "problematic actor" in global institutions, saying it gave "delayed and inaccurate reporting of early coronavirus cases to the World Health Organisation" and claims it has used "covert attempts to buy political influence and restrict academic debate".

Meanwhile, Hong Kong politicians yesterday approved a bill to criminalise insults to China's national anthem, a move expected to spark further outrage among protesters over Beijing's tightening grip on the territory.

The proposal passed despite pro-democracy lawmakers dropping stink bombs in the chamber in protest as votes were cast.

Hong Kong yesterday ramped up the police presence ahead of potential clashes with protesters after a vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre was banned for the first time. Authorities cited social distancing measures.

Barricades went up in Victoria Park to try to stop people gathering to remember lives lost when the military shot peaceful pro-democracy demonstrators in 1989.

But thousands of protesters defied the ban, entering the park and chanting: "Fight for freedom - stand with Hong Kong." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk