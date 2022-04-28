Tory MP ‘watched pornography in the House of Commons’

Britain's Houses of Parliament where an MP is accused of watching pornography on a phone in the Commons. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA

Britain’s Conservative Party has launched an investigation into claims a senior, but unnamed, MP watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.

The office of chief Tory whip Chris Heaton-Harris said “action will be taken” over the claim, which comes as misogyny in politics is under heightened scrutiny.

A female minister who said she was sat next to the unnamed frontbencher at the time told colleagues about the incident at a meeting of Tory MPs in Westminster on Tuesday, according to reports.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said the alleged behaviour was “totally unacceptable”, insisting that “allegations like this are taken incredibly seriously. While the chief is looking into it there nothing further we can say.”

Asked whether watching pornography at work was a sackable offence, the spokesperson said: “I am not aware of the disciplinary action. Obviously, it is wholly unacceptable behaviour and it is being looked into.”

Tuesday evening’s meeting of 40-50 members of the 2022 group of Tory MPs, attended by Mr Heaton-Harris, leader of the Commons Mark Spencer and party chair Oliver Dowden, is understood to have heard around a dozen women complain of sexist behaviour by colleagues.

One MP said that they recounted “experiences of disgusting, deeply sexist comments that wouldn’t be tolerated in any company or organisation”, including “sexually lewd” remarks.

Reports suggested that the MP alleged to have watch porn in the Commons chamber was not named at the meeting, though his identity may have been passed to the chief whip later.

