Britain's MP Sir David Amess (standing) attends a Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons, in London. Photo: Jessica Taylor via REUTERS.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.

A suspect has been arrested after the Tory veteran was stabbed several times during a “very distressing” incident at a constituency surgery in Essex.

The 69-year-old victim, who has been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex midday on Friday.

Witnesses described the scene as “very distressing”.

Essex Police said a man had been arrested following a stabbing incident.

“We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm,” they said.

“A man was arrested shortly after and we’re not looking for anyone else.”

More to follow...