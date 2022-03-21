Tory MP David Amess assassinated by ‘Islamist terrorist’ who also targeted Michael Gove, court hears

The veteran Conservative MP David Amess was assassinated by a “radicalised Islamist terrorist” who also targeted Michael Gove, a court has heard.

Ali Harbi Ali (26), tricked his way into meeting 69-year-old MP at a church before stabbing him to death in a “vicious and frenzied attack” last October, jurors have been told.

Ali is also accused of carrying out reconnaissance on Communities and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and Tory MP Mike Freer.

Meanwhile, the court heard that the defendant conducted internet research on Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Ali is accused of murdering the Southend West MP at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15, 2021. Jurors were played body-worn camera footage showing a tense confrontation between Ali and two plainclothes police officers who apprehended him.

The court heard how a post-mortem showed Mr Amess suffered 21 stab wounds to his face, arms, legs and torso, as well as injuries to both hands that were consistent with defending himself.

The court was told that after the attack, Ali was heard on the phone saying: “I’ve done it because of Syria. I’ve done it because of the innocent people. I’ve done it because of the bombing. He deserved to die.”

Opening the case for the prosecution at the Old Bailey on Monday, Tom Little QC, said: “This was nothing less than an assassination for terrorist purposes. It is a crime to which, we say, he has no defence.”

Mr Little said: “This is a case involving a cold and calculated murder, a murder carried out in a place of worship.

“A murder carried out because of a warped and twisted and violent ideology. It was a murder carried out by that young man [Ali] who for many years had been planning just such an attack and who was, and is, a committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist.”

The attack was “no spur-of-the-moment decision”, Mr Little said, telling jurors that Ali bought the knife used to attack Mr Amess five years earlier.

“He had for a number of years been determined to carry out an act of domestic terrorism,” the prosecutor said. “To that end, from at least May 2019 he researched and planned potential attacks on Members of Parliament and the Houses of Parliament.

“This included specific reconnaissance trips to a constituency surgery of Mike Freer MP and to the home address of Michael Gove MP. That researching and planning is the other offence he faces, namely preparing for acts of terrorism. To that offence he also has, we say, no defence.”

The court heard that Ali had lied when he emailed to request an appointment with Mr Amess, claiming he was moving into the area and providing a postcode.

Mr Little told jurors that Ali appeared “relaxed and chatty” as he walked over to Mr Amess just before he “brutally” stabbed him shortly after midday on October 15.

During the meeting, the defendant’s mobile made a sound, Ali said “sorry”, then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the MP in a “vicious and frenzied attack”, Mr Little said.

Two people arriving for the next appointment heard the MP’s aides’ shouting: “Help me. He’s been stabbed. There’s a man with a knife.”

Meanwhile, Ali waved a bloody knife around and said: “I killed him, I killed him.”

Mr Amess was lying unconscious and the defendant warned: “Don’t come anywhere near me. I will stab you.”

The pair offered to go and see Mr Amess but Ali told them: “No, don’t come nearer. I’ll go and finish him off if he’s not dead.”

The defendant declared: “I want him dead. I want every Parliament Minister [sic] who signed up for the bombing of Syria who agreed to the Iraqi war to die.”

The defendant was then heard on the phone saying: “I’ve done it because of Syria. I’ve done it because of the innocent people. I’ve done it because of the bombing. He deserved to die.”

During a confrontation, Ali refused to drop his knife saying: “I want to be shot.”

He added: “I’m going to die. I want to die, I want to be a hero.”

Mr Little said that around the time of the murder, the defendant sent a long message to friends and family with a video relating to Raqqa in Syria.

Mr Little said two plainclothes officers, PC Scott James and PC Ryan Curtis, arrived at the scene armed only with a baton and incapacitant spray, and “bravely decided” to enter the building after hearing of Mr Amess’s injuries.

The court was played body-worn camera footage showing the police officers in a tense confrontation with the armed Ali. Ali, seen in the aisle of the church, was told: “It’s only going to go one way, please drop that knife.” The officers then managed to pin Ali to the floor and arrest him.

After his arrest, Ali explained how he had been self-radicalised between 2014 and 2015, the court heard. By 2021, he had allegedly decided to carry out an attack on home turf and focused on some of the 523 MPs who voted on airstrikes in Syria.

He went to the Houses of Parliament for reconnaissance seven times but found police there were “armed to the teeth”, jurors were told.

Ali visited Tory MP Mike Freer’s surgery in Finchley, north London, as well as looking at photographs of Mr Gove’s home in west London, the court heard.

Mr Little said: “He decided against attacking Mr Gove as he learned Mr Gove had split up from his wife and the house had got sold.”

The prosecutor said Ali considered “bumping into” the minister “while he was out jogging”.

The defendant’s bank transactions showed he had travelled to a west London station close to Mr Gove’s home six times between March and July last year, the court heard. It is alleged Ali visited Mr Freer’s website which gave dates for his MP surgeries.

On September 21 last year, the Wikipedia page for Mr Wallace was allegedly searched. The following day, Ali searched Wikipedia pages relating to Mr Raab and his Esher and Walton constituency, jurors were told. Ali went on to carry out internet research for Mr Starmer and Tory MP Richard Fuller.

Asked in his police interview if it was a terror attack, Ali allegedly replied: “I mean, I guess yeah, I killed an MP, and I done it.”

Mr Little said mental health would not form any part of Ali’s defence.

The prosecutor said: “At the time of the killing and in interview, the defendant made clear, crystal clear, that the killing of Sir David was in revenge. In other words, that he had taken the law into his own hands despite living in a democratic society. That is, we say, no defence.”

Ali, of Kentish Town in north London, who appeared in the dock wearing a black robe and black-rimmed glasses, denies murder and one count of preparing acts of terrorism.

The trial continues