| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Tory MP caught on video offering to lobby for gambling firm in exchange for money is suspended

The Conservatives have suspended MP Scott Benton pending an investigation into undercover footage of him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA) Expand

Close

The Conservatives have suspended MP Scott Benton pending an investigation into undercover footage of him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The Conservatives have suspended MP Scott Benton pending an investigation into undercover footage of him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The Conservatives have suspended MP Scott Benton pending an investigation into undercover footage of him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Sophie Wingate

Britain’s Conservative Party has suspended MP Scott Benton pending an investigation into undercover footage of him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money.

He was stripped of the party whip after an undercover investigation for The Times found he was prepared to leak market sensitive information to a bogus investment fund and ask parliamentary questions on its behalf, in breach of parliamentary rules.

Most Watched

Privacy