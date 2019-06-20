Tory leadership race: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to battle out for prime minister post as Micheal Gove is eliminated
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will battle to become the next prime minister after Michael Gove was eliminated from the Tory leadership contest in the final round of voting by MPs.
Gove emerged earlier as Boris Johnson's main rival for the Tory leadership, but things change fast in UK politics.
Here is the result of the fifth round of voting in the Tory leadership contest:
- Michael Gove: 75
- Jeremy Hunt: 77
- Boris Johnson: 160
There was one spoiled ballot.
Press Association