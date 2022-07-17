Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt's Irish roots and the grandfather who was locked up during Civil War

The Irish grandfather of Penny Mordaunt — the bookies favourite to become the next British prime minister — was interned during the Civil War because of his republican sympathies, according to family history.

Edward (Ned) Patrick Mordaunt, who died in 1982, grew up in Dublin and was educated by the Christian Brothers and Mungret College, Limerick (1914-1918). He then enlisted in the British army before returning to Ireland in 1919.

However, a reference to his republican sympathies seems to have been removed from Ms Mordaunt’s entry on Wikipedia in the last 48 hours.

She has become the target of attacks by supporters of rival candidate Liz Truss for her supposedly soft stance on the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is a major factor in the Conservative leadership contest.

“My father was never a Republican with a capital R,” his son Henry — Ms Mordaunt’s uncle — told the Sunday Independent.

“About 55 years ago I was visiting Ireland and my father gave me a letter of introduction to an Irish senator.

"He talked to me about my father and explained they had been interned together because my father had refused to sign up to the new Irish Army which apparently all former British army members were required to do. The senator told me that my father had sympathies with the republican side and had not been willing to take part in a civil war.”

The unnamed senator told Mr Mordaunt his father was “so unco-operative” with the new Free State authorities he feared he would be shot.

He said he never discussed this episode with his father, but the Mordaunt family in Wexford had strong links to the Land League and other anti-establishment elements.

It is doubtful if the senator’s description of him being imprisoned for not joining the new Free State army is historically accurate, but the family have no doubt he was imprisoned in Ireland for his beliefs a century ago.

There is some irony his granddaughter would briefly be appointed defence minister in the British government shortly before Theresa May’s resignation as prime minister paved the way for Boris Johnson to enter 10 Downing Street. She is also a Royal Navy reservist.

Ms Mordaunt’s uncle has compiled a detailed history of the family in Ireland, England and other jurisdictions.

In Ireland where there are records of the family going back to the 17th century, they had strong links to land agitation and other anti-landlord activities, particularly in Wexford.

A cousin, Denis, had a memorial put up for his father — Ms Mordaunt’s great-great grandfather — in Boolavogue cemetery in Co Wexford inscribed: “In memory of Edward Mordaunt, Monamolin, of Land League fame, who was a fearless soldier in the Land War of the 1880s. After suffering terms of imprisonment died Feb 6th, 1917. Aged 85.”

His son was born in 1939 and married Jennifer Snowden. Their daughter Penny was born in 1973

Edward was imprisoned in Dundalk jail for “boycotting” after the family lost their farm at Monamolin. He ended his days as a small shopkeeper in the village and it is believed the premises was bought for him by public subscription out of sympathy for his political views.

Various branches of the Mordaunt family were based around Boolavogue and other villages and townlands south of Gorey, Co Wexford, where the family name is still present today.

They were strongly Catholic with large families of 10 and more children. They worked mainly as tenant farmers, agricultural labourers and in later generations joined the British army. On the female side some joined various orders of nuns in Ireland and England, according to Mr Mordaunt’s detailed history.

After he was released from detention at the end of the Civil War, Edward (Ned) Mordaunt emigrated to England and “in a characteristically Irish topsy-turvy way” rejoined the British Army in 1924. He later served in an educational corps during World War II and in Afghanistan, the Suez Canal and Cyprus, according to Mr Mordaunt’s family tree.

His son, John Edward Patrick Mordaunt, who was Catholic, was born in 1939 married Jennifer Snowden. Their daughter Penny was born in 1973 going on to be elected Conservative MP for Portsmouth North in the 2010 general election election that brought David Cameron to power — and consequently led to Brexit, which she strongly supports. She has two brothers, James and Edward.

The Mordaunts have maintained strong links in Ireland and their family members are still peppered with Christian names such as Patrick,

Brigid and Myles, harking back to their roots.

