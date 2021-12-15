Tory leadership heave looms as Boris Johnson suffers huge rebellion

A leadership challenge against the British prime minister has “got to be on the cards” in the new year, a senior Tory has warned, after Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.

Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.

The measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour. But the rebellion of 99 of his own MPs, hours after Mr Johnson made a last-ditch appeal to the 1922 Committee, will be seen as a sign of the anger levelled against No 10.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee, said Mr Johnson must now realise he needs to consult MPs before bringing measures to the Commons, and that some members of the party would be thinking it was time for a change.

Speaking to Sky News, he said he was “very surprised” by the size of the rebellion, adding it “shows quite a major division within the party”.

“I think now the prime minister’s really got to think very carefully about how he’s going to reset his performance, to actually govern with a united party, because we will know what happens to disunited parties.”

Asked whether there was now the prospect of a leadership challenge, he said: “I think that’s got to be on the cards. He’s got to realise that he’s got to change.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was a “very significant blow to the already damaged authority of the prime minister” who he said was now “too weak to discharge the basic functions of government”.

He stopped short of explicitly calling for Mr Johnson to resign, but said: “The prime minister needs to take a long, hard look at himself and ask himself whether he has the authority to take this country through the pandemic.

“I think it’s very important to understand how deep the breach of trust is between the prime minister and his own party.”

Other measures under the British government’s ‘Plan B’ also cleared the Commons, including to drop the requirement to isolate and instead do daily Covid tests for those fully vaccinated people who are contacts of a positive Covid case.

MPs also approved mandatory vaccinations for NHS and social care staff by April 2022 and the requirement to wear face coverings to more indoor spaces in England – including museums and galleries.

Some 369 MPs backed the move to introduce Covid passes – which have also been known as vaccine passports – in large venues, giving a majority of 243.

The measures will mean people in England will have to prove that they are either fully vaccinated or have had a recent negative coronavirus test before they can go to nightclubs and large venues.

Under the regulations, venues could be fined up to £10,000 (€11,750) for failing to check passes, while the faking of a pass could also attract the same penalty.

Before yesterday, the biggest rebellion Mr Johnson had faced was in December 2020, against the strengthening of Covid-19 tier restrictions in England. Then, a total of 55 Conservative MPs voted against the government.

And even those who backed the government suggested loyal MPs may not back Mr Johnson if he tried to bring in further restrictions.

Joy Morrissey, who said she was convinced to vote with the government after it was confirmed a negative lateral flow test could be used for the pass, said it was “this and no further” for the Conservative party.

Earlier, Mr Johnson had addressed the 1922 Committee to try and convince them to back his plans.

He had also been individually speaking to those who had publicly said they would oppose the measure earlier in the day.