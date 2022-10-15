Tory leadership crisis: UK Chancellor Kwarteng’s job gone in time it took his flight to cross Atlantic

It was all so different on Thursday lunchtime. Attending an IMF meeting in Washington, Kwasi Kwarteng confidently said: “I’m not going anywhere.”

But several hours later at a drinks reception at the British Embassy, his mind was somewhere else.

As he brushed shoulders with top bankers, his flight to back to London was booked.

Those who spoke to him say he was polite and engaging. But little did they know the UK chancellor would be leaving on the last plane that night from Dulles Airport. It was clear by then he was fighting for his job. But it was only when he got off the plane yesterday that he realised he wouldn’t be able to save it.

Back in London, while Mr Kwarteng was still in the air, it was left to Trade Minister Greg Hands to address the media on TV. “I know the prime minister has got total confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng,” he told Sky News.

When Mr Kwarteng’s flight landed at Heathrow at 11am, most in Westminster believed his early return was to announce the about-turn on corporation tax.

Soon afterwards, Downing Street sources said that the prime minister would be confirming at a press conference that the tax would rise to 25pc this spring, as her leadership rival Mr Sunak had planned.

It was a humiliation for Ms Truss, who made the corporation tax pledge a centrepiece of her leadership campaign – a pledge enacted three weeks ago as part of Mr Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget. As MPs awaited the press conference, some began to ask why Mr Kwarteng was not also appearing.

At 11.30am the answer became apparent when it was reported Ms Truss would be sacking her long-term ally as part of a desperate attempt to calm the markets.

At the time, the chancellor’s car was speeding from the airport to Downing Street, followed by news channel helicopters. He arrived at midday. Forty minutes later, sources confirmed the prime minister had wielded the knife, leaving Mr Kwarteng as the shortest-serving chancellor since Iain MacLeod, who died in office in 1970 after 30 days. Westminster is an unsympathetic place and straight away thoughts turned to his successor. It soon emerged Jeremy Hunt, the two-time leadership candidate and former foreign secretary, had been approached: a spectacular return for the man who backed Sunak.

MPs’ thoughts turned to the question: how can the prime minister survive? She sacked her chancellor even though she was in total lockstep with him on policy: a corporation tax cut was her idea. How could she stay in post while he could not?

With polls showing the Tories at 19pc, with just 9pc saying Ms Truss was doing a good job, there was talk about Penny Mordaunt and Mr Sunak taking control of the party. Both kept out of the limelight, with Mr Sunak in his Yorkshire constituency.

It was reported a group of senior Tories had decided to publicly call on Ms Truss to resign next week. Even those who supported her in the leadership election began to turn. She was elected on a tax-cutting agenda, and if she failed to do so? At 1pm, all was confirmed. Mr Kwarteng released his resignation letter, saying: “You have asked me to stand aside as your chancellor. I have accepted.”

All eyes then turned to Ms Truss’s press conference in Downing Street. It did not go well. Dressed in black, she delivered a short statement and took just four questions. The whole thing was over in eight minutes.

“It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting,” she said. “As prime minister I will always act in the national interest.”

Ms Truss hoped her speech and her plans to put up corporation tax would reassure the markets. It did not quite work out like that. Government borrowing costs initially fell yesterday when the chancellor was flying back and rumours he was to be sacked gathered steam.

But they then began to rise as he was fired and replaced by Mr Hunt, who has spoken in support of lower taxes.

Borrowing costs climbed further after the prime minister’s speech. The pound also see-sawed, rising when it became clear that Mr Kwarteng was flying home early. Sterling then dropped to $1.118 by 1pm as the changes were confirmed, before bouncing back towards $1.13, then falling in the wake of Ms Truss’s press conference. The pound ended the day 1.3pc lower than where it started, below $1.12.

In a sign of Ms Truss’s weak position, Cabinet ministers came out about 4pm on Twitter to insist they were loyal and that the prime minister should stay.

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey’s message was typical. “The PM is right to act now to ensure our country’s economic stability... and reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.” In an attempt to shore up support, Ms Coffey held a Zoom call open to all Tory MPs, but less than half turned up.

As the hardest day of her political life came to an end, Ms Truss knew her future was hanging by a thread.

