Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt face a series of hurdles in the race to become UK Prime Minister over the coming weeks.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt face a series of hurdles in the race to become UK Prime Minister over the coming weeks.

Tory leadership contest: What are the next steps?

Here are some of the key events:

June 22

The first hustings - a meeting at which candidates address potential voters - will take place in Birmingham, hosted by broadcaster Iain Dale.

Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt will each make a short pitch to the audience, followed by questions from Dale and the Tory members at the event, which has been organised by Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

June 26

A "digital hustings" has been organised by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) as part of the contest.

June 27

The second hustings for Tory members will take place in southern England. CCHQ has organised a total of 16 hustings and there have been more than 20,000 applications to attend.

June 28

Hustings in south-west England.

June 29

Two hustings - in the Lakes and Borders region and north-west England.

July 4

Hustings in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

July 5

Two hustings, in north-east England and Scotland.

July 6

Two hustings, in the East Midlands and Wales.

July 6-8

Conservative members should receive their postal ballots.

July 9

Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson will go head-to-head in an ITV debate hosted by Julie Etchingham.

The BBC and Sky News also want to hold TV specials involving the two leadership hopefuls.

July 11

Hustings in south-east England.

July 12

Hustings in Gloucestershire.

July 13

Two hustings, in Cambridgeshire and Essex.

July 17

The final hustings will take place in London.

Week commencing July 22

A new leader will be announced following the ballot of 160,000 Conservative members.

Prime Minister Theresa May will then see the Queen to formally resign and the new leader will be invited to Buckingham Palace to form a government.

Press Association