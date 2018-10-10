Tory hardliners confident of numbers to sink May

There are "at least" 40 hardline Tory Eurosceptic MPs who are ready to torpedo Theresa May's divorce deal with Brussels, a former Brexit minister has claimed.

Steve Baker had previously estimated there were 80 MPs who would oppose any deal based on the British prime minister's Chequers plan.

He conceded some could ultimately be persuaded to back the government when it comes to the crunch, but that 40 MPs are prepared to resist any and all attempts made by Tory whips to twist their arms.

Mrs May would face an almost impossible task to get her deal through the House of Commons if such a large number of Tories rebelled against her government.

She is already reliant on the support of 10 DUP MPs to command a majority in the Commons, with Labour having said it will likely vote against any deal brought forward by the prime minister.

Brexiteers believe the Chequers blueprint would leave the UK too closely linked to the European Union.

They are also furious at plans being considered by Mrs May to break the impasse with Brussels which would keep the whole of the UK aligned with present customs rules beyond the end of the transition period, which will end in 2020, as part of a revised Irish Border backstop proposal.

Mr Baker, vice-chairman of the European Research Group of Tory backbenchers, suggested it would be unwise for Downing Street to call his bluff as he insisted his numbers were accurate.

Mr Baker told BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme: "I try never to have a bluff to be called. I have put on the record that almost 80 colleagues were prepared to protest vote against Chequers on some amendments and that is an accurate number. We are in a position where, as we roll forward, colleagues will not tolerate a half-in, half-out Brexit." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

