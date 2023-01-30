| 5.9°C Dublin

Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi sacked without fair hearing over tax bill, say allies

Tory Chairman Nadhim Zahawi was dismissed by the UK prime minister last night. Photo: Stefan Rousseau Expand

Tory Chairman Nadhim Zahawi was dismissed by the UK prime minister last night. Photo: Stefan Rousseau

Daniel Martin

Allies of Nadhim Zahawi last night claimed he had been sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak without being given a fair hearing over allegations that he had misled officials about his tax affairs.

The prime minister announced the Tory party chairman’s dismissal at 9am yesterday, citing the findings of a report by Laurie Magnus, his ethics adviser, that Mr Zahawi had committed seven breaches of the ministerial code.

