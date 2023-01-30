Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi sacked without fair hearing over tax bill, say allies

Allies of Nadhim Zahawi last night claimed he had been sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak without being given a fair hearing over allegations that he had misled officials about his tax affairs.

The prime minister announced the Tory party chairman’s dismissal at 9am yesterday, citing the findings of a report by Laurie Magnus, his ethics adviser, that Mr Zahawi had committed seven breaches of the ministerial code.

But the former minister’s allies suggest the report was rushed out for political expediency and say he was only given one 30-minute meeting to defend himself. And they said a number of key facts in his favour were not included by Mr Magnus, including that he told a senior civil servant about an HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) investigation into his tax affairs and subsequent fine.

Mr Zahawi’s dismissal comes at a time when Mr Sunak is struggling to keep party unity with splits over economic strategy and planning reform.

Last night Mr Sunak was warned by George Osborne, the former chancellor, that his leadership of the party was in danger of being “pulled down by scandal”, like that of John Major. Another of Mr Sunak’s ministers, Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, faces a separate inquiry into allegations of bullying.

Mr Zahawi, who was appointed as party chairman in October, had been facing damaging reports that he had settled an estimated £4.8m bill with HMRC while he was chancellor.

Mr Sunak initially resisted calls to sack his colleague immediately and instead stressed the need for “due process”. But the report by Mr Magnus, the prime minister’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests, was published only six days later, and allies of Mr Zahawi last night said that the conclusions had been rushed amid pressure on Mr Sunak to appear decisive.

In his report, Mr Magnus said that Mr Zahawi had been guilty of repeated “omissions”, citing his failure to update his register of interests until more than a year after HMRC started looking into his taxes. When Mr Zahawi reached a settlement with the taxman in August 2022, this too should have been declared, he said.

“Mr Zahawi’s conduct as a minister has fallen below the high standards that, as Prime Minister, you rightly expect from those who serve in your Government,” he wrote.

In a letter published yesterday morning, Mr Sunak told Mr Zahawi that he believed he had committed a “serious breach of the Ministerial Code”.

“As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government.”

But allies of Mr Zahawi disputed the report’s conclusions, alleging that he told Tom Scholar, the then Treasury permanent secretary, about the HMRC investigation and the fine – a fact that did not appear in Sir Laurie’s report.

Mr Scholar was sacked from the Treasury by Kwasi Kwarteng, Liz Truss’s chancellor, in September. Allies of Mr Zahawi say it is not clear whether Mr Scholar was interviewed and that it should be easy to find our whether Mr Zahawi told him and whether this was passed on to the Cabinet Office.

And they claimed he had updated his ministerial register of interests in September, when he was appointed to the Cabinet by Ms Truss. The Magnus report said this did not happen until January.

The allies questioned why he only had one chance to set out his case to Mr Magnus in one 30-minute meeting in the Cabinet Office last Wednesday.

They said Mr Zahawi had been expecting a subsequent meeting, but he was told on Saturday night that this would no longer take place.

In his reply to the prime minister, Mr Zahawi did not refer to the findings of the inquiry – and he did not apologise - but he did pledge loyalty.

It comes as Mr Sunak faces pressure from allies of his predecessor, Liz Truss, who are calling on him to cut taxes in March’s Budget to promote growth. Some supporters of Boris Johnson are also hoping for his return to Downing Street, believing that he was pushed out unfairly by Mr Sunak’s resignation as chancellor. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)