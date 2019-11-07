Tory campaign's torrid first day

Boris Johnson says his frustration over delaying Brexit has left him wanting to "chew my own tie" as he launched his party's election campaign under the shadow of a cabinet resignation and other damaging controversies.

Boris Johnson says his frustration over delaying Brexit has left him wanting to "chew my own tie" as he launched his party's election campaign under the shadow of a cabinet resignation and other damaging controversies.

The British prime minister, speaking after an audience with Queen Elizabeth at which she agreed to dissolve parliament, said he did not want an early election but that MPs were refusing to deliver Brexit.

His speech was delayed by the resignation of Welsh secretary Alun Cairns, who was accused of "brazenly lying" about his knowledge of an allegation that a Tory candidate had sabotaged a rape trial.

Mr Johnson said: "I don't want an early election and no one much wants to have an election in December, but we've got to the stage where we have no choice because our parliament is paralysed, it's been stuck in a rut for three-and-a-half years. And I'm afraid our MPs are just refusing, time and again, to deliver Brexit and honour the mandate of the people.

"I can tell you, I've got to the stage where I've been wanting to chew my own tie in frustration because, in a sense, we're so nearly there.

"We've got a deal, oven-ready, by which we can leave the EU in just a few weeks."

Less than an hour before Mr Johnson made his address outside No 10, Mr Cairns resigned from the Cabinet "in light of continued speculation" about allegations relating to the "actions of a party employee and candidate for the Welsh Assembly elections in the Vale of Glamorgan".

He said: "I will co-operate in full with the investigation under the Ministerial Code which will now take place, and I am confident I will be cleared of any breach or wrongdoing."

Mr Cairns claims he had been unaware of former staff member Ross England's role in the collapsed trial until after the story broke.

BBC Wales said it had obtained a leaked email sent to Mr Cairns which showed he had been made aware of the allegations as early as August last year.

Mr Johnson did not address Mr Cairns' resignation, which has rocked the first day of his party's election campaign, in his speech.

Instead, he vowed to "get parliament working again" if he wins a working majority in the polls.

Mr Cairns' resignation follows calls for another cabinet minister - Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg - to quit over controversial remarks on the Grenfell Tower fire.

Rapper Stormzy called on Mr Rees-Mogg to resign after the Tory MP suggested that Grenfell victims should have used "common sense" and ignored fire service guidance not to leave the burning tower block.

The Tories have also faced questions about a party campaign video that critics claim had been "doctored".

Mr Johnson, meanwhile, has been criticised for claiming Mr Corbyn had taken a stance that demonises billionaires with a "relish and a vindictiveness" not seen since Stalin's attitude to landowners following the Russian revolution.

Mr Corbyn, speaking in his hometown Telford, said he would be a "very different" prime minister if his party wins the election.

"I was not born to rule. None of us in this room were born to rule. I don't pursue the kind of politics that thinks it's all a game, a parlour game, a debating society game," he said.

"I want to seek power for our party in order to share that power out all across the country and with all those communities that would have contributed to this historic Labour election victory."

Earlier, Mr Johnson claimed Mr Corbyn "sided" with Vladimir Putin over the attempted assassination of a former Russian spy in Salisbury last year.

Mr Corbyn called for further proof of state-sponsored involvement after inspectors at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed the toxin used in the assault was Novichok - a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia in the 1980s.

Irish Independent