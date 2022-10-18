Tories under Liz Truss face total wipeout as poll puts Keir Starmer’s Labour 36 points ahead

The Conservatives would face near wipeout in a general election, a new poll suggests, as Liz Truss’s government continues to implode.

The survey, released yesterday afternoon, is the worst yet for the Tories, with Labour now a vast 36 points ahead of the governing party – the highest lead ever recorded for any party.

If replicated at a general election, the results would likely see the Scottish National Party become the official opposition at Westminster, with the Tories reduced to a small rump of MPs.

The release of the Redfield & Wilton survey came after Ms Truss tried to firefight the reaction to her tax-cutting budget by firing her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and U-turning on a whole slate of policies.

The exact number of seats the Tories would be left with would depend on where votes were cast – but on a uniform national swing, they could be left with just one MP, according to the Electoral Calculus website.

Other predictions based on the data suggest they would be left with around 20 seats, still fewer than the number the SNP, or by some calculations the Liberal Democrats, would be expected to win in an election.

The survey suggests that Labour would win 56pc of the vote, up three percentage points on the previous survey and the Tories just 20pc, down 4 points on last week.

The Lib Dems would win 11pc, the Greens 5pc and the SNP 4pc.

The results follow another similar survey by Deltapoll, which earlier yesterday showed the Conservatives 32 points behind Labour, also losing ground on previous polls.

Ms Truss skipped a parliamentary scrutiny session yesterday, in which she was to face questions from Labour leader Keir Starmer.