Tories feel voter wrath in UK local elections

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, British Labour party MP, reacts to the announcements of wins during local elections, at Wandsworth Town Hall, London, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay

The Tories suffered local election losses yesterday in their few London strongholds and other parts of Britain – results that will pile more pressure on UK prime minister Boris Johnson amid ethics scandals and a worsening economic picture.

Voting held on Thursday for thousands of seats on more than 200 local councils decided who will oversee garbage collection and the filling of potholes, but was also an important barometer of public opinion ahead of Britain’s next national election, which must be held by 2024.

The left-of-centre opposition Labour Party, which has been out of power nationally since 2010, won control of Wandsworth, Barnet and Westminster, three London boroughs long held by the Conservative Party, and also made gains in Wales and Scotland, as well as some regions of England.

Mr Johnson’s party also lost ground to the centrist Liberal Democrats in the Conservatives’ southern England heartlands, where many middle-class voters are opposed to Brexit – a cause Mr Johnson championed – and dismayed by lockdown rule-breaking by the prime minister and sexual misconduct allegations against other senior Tories.

With results in from most districts in England, Scotland and Wales, the Conservatives had lost more than 450 council seats and lost control of 10 local authorities to either Labour or the Lib Dems.

“We are haemorrhaging support in parts of the country. There’s some serious issues going on,” Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said.

The election came after months of turmoil for Mr Johnson, in which he became the first prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law while in office.

He was fined £50 (€58) by police for attending his own surprise birthday party in June 2020 when lockdown rules barred social gatherings.

“The issue of Partygate kept coming up as a reason why many Conservative supporters were staying at home or were switching to a protest vote,” Conservative lawmaker David Simmonds said.

Mr Johnson has apologised, but denied knowingly breaking the rules.

He also faces the possibility of more fines over other parties – police are investigating a dozen gatherings – and a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled lawmakers about his behaviour.

Mr Johnson tried to shrug off the losses as midterm blues.

“We had a tough night in some parts of the country,” he said. “But on the other hand, in other parts of the country, you are still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains in places that haven’t voted Conservative for a long time, if ever.”

In some comfort to the Conservatives, Labour did not make big gains outside of the capital, especially in working-class northern England – areas that Mr Johnson successfully wooed in the 2019 election with promises to improve local economies and opportunities after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said the results showed London is “very much a one-party Labour fiefdom”.

“But outside of London, this isn’t quite the degree of progress they might have anticipated.”

Labour’s national campaign coordinator, Shabana Mahmood, said the results showed Labour was building a solid foundation to regain power after four successive national election defeats.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the election was “a big turning point for us”.

“We’ve changed Labour, and now we’re seeing the results of that,” he said.

Under Mr Starmer’s hard-left predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, fighting between Labour’s left-wing and more centrist wings roiled the party, which suffered its worst election defeat in more than 80 years to Mr Johnson’s Tories in 2019.

The prime minister also faces discontent within his own party, and the election losses could convince some Tories to try to replace Johnson with a less tarnished leader. Party Chairman Oliver Dowden acknowledged there had been “challenging headlines for the past few months”.