Tories criticise Rishi Sunak plan to hold and deport child refugees

British prime minister Rishi Sunak faces opposition from colleagues over his immigration bill. Photo: Leon Neal/PA

Close

British prime minister Rishi Sunak faces opposition from colleagues over his immigration bill. Photo: Leon Neal/PA

British prime minister Rishi Sunak faces opposition from colleagues over his immigration bill. Photo: Leon Neal/PA

British prime minister Rishi Sunak faces opposition from colleagues over his immigration bill. Photo: Leon Neal/PA

Adam Forrest

Children who arrive in the UK on small boats will be detained in immigration centres under Rishi Sunak’s plan to tackle the crisis, it has emerged – sparking a backlash among senior Conservatives.

Campaigners and MPs have pointed out that the bill allows the detention of families with children, reversing a ban introduced by the David Cameron-led coalition government a decade ago.

