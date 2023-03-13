Tories criticise Rishi Sunak plan to hold and deport child refugees

Children who arrive in the UK on small boats will be detained in immigration centres under Rishi Sunak’s plan to tackle the crisis, it has emerged – sparking a backlash among senior Conservatives.

Campaigners and MPs have pointed out that the bill allows the detention of families with children, reversing a ban introduced by the David Cameron-led coalition government a decade ago.

The Refugee Council and other experts fear the legislation could allow the deportation of unaccompanied children if returning them to their country of origin is deemed safe – an idea denied by the government.

Former Tory justice secretary Robert Buckland said: “The idea of reversing the end of child detention is concerning. We’re risking doing something quite draconian and damaging our reputation for little gain. We shouldn’t be locking children up – it’s not right.”

Mr Buckland said he would support the bill at the second reading stage in the Commons later today – but warned of a Tory rebellion ahead with major changes.

“We have to get reassurance on the deportation of children. It needs to be addressed. The idea it’s going to sail through parliament without the policy on children being amended is for the birds,” said the former cabinet minister.

Senior Tory Tobias Ellwood, chair of the defence select committee, said MPs would want to amend the bill “so our international obligations on prevention of child detention are met”, adding: “Without these changes, I suspect the bill will not pass through parliament.”

One former Tory minister said the plan to allow child detention was “sickening”. They fear it will give immigration officers the power to restrain minors, as well as open up the possibility of their removal on deportation flights. Tory peer Nicky Morgan said she hoped ministers would “clarify with urgency what the new proposals mean for children seeking refuge from some terrible situations”.

Frustration with the bill is not limited to so-called “one nation” moderates in the party. Former home secretary Priti Patel also has concerns and is considering whether to speak out, it is understood.

Labour peer Alfred Dubs said he and others would try to amend the bill to prevent the return of child detention in the UK, describing the bill as “shocking”.

A coalition of more than 350 charities, businesses and unions have condemned home secretary Suella Braverman’s Illegal Migration Bill.

A letter signed by the groups said the legislation “proposes we lock up families, children and other refugees simply for asking for protection [and] fundamentally undermines this principle and makes a mockery of our international commitments”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt did not rule out the prospect of children being detained under the government’s plans to address asylum seekers arriving in small boats when asked about it on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

Mr Hunt said “special arrangements” would be made for children but would not be drawn on whether the government would entirely overturn arrangements that seek to prevent children from being detained.