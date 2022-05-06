Tories at risk of losing hundreds of council seats in wake of ‘Partygate’

British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and wife Victoria Starmer leave a polling station during the local elections in Kentish Town, London. Photo: John Sibley

Voting took place yesterday in a host of elections throughout the UK, with party leaders joining millions of people in casting their ballots to select their local representatives.

Council seats are up for grabs in Scotland, Wales, London and many parts of England, while Northern Ireland is electing its new Assembly.

Boris Johnson arrived at a polling station in Westminster on foot early yesterday morning, appearing in good spirits despite predictions that the Conservatives could lose hundreds of council seats.

The prime minister, showing his party colours with a light blue tie and shirt, waved to reporters on his way in and out of Methodist Central Hall.

Mr Johnson was not with his wife, Carrie, but was accompanied by their dog, Dilyn, taking part in a tradition of recent years of people taking their pets with them when they vote.

Mr Johnson later tweeted a video in which he said he voted for his party because “it’s Conservatives who deliver, Conservatives who get the bins collected”.

Keir Starmer held hands with his wife, Victoria, as he arrived at a polling station in Kentish Town, north London, to cast his vote in the local elections for Camden Council.

The Labour leader tweeted afterwards: “Today is our chance to send the Tories a message they can’t ignore: Britain deserves better.”

Ed Davey, casting his vote at Surbiton Methodist Church in south-west London, said the Conservatives will be punished in the elections for their handling of the cost-of-living crisis.

Wearing a lapel badge of the union and Ukrainian flags, the Liberal Democrat leader arrived on foot. The Lib Dems are hopeful of causing an upset in Hull by dislodging it from Labour’s control, while also vying for victory against the Tories in places such as Wokingham and Sutton.

The Kingston and Surbiton MP said that while taking Hull City Council could be a “problem” because “it’s in the north and it’s against Labour”, there is still a possibility of doing so.

He joked: “We have an affinity with Kingston-Upon-Hull, we’re in Kingston-Upon-Thames.”

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon made the case to vote for the SNP at her local polling station in Glasgow, while her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford wore a red tie for Labour as he cast his ballot in Cardiff.

The Conservatives will find out in the coming days whether they will be made to pay the price for the so-called Partygate saga in Downing Street, which has seen Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined for breaking coronavirus laws.

A former Conservative minister revealed he voted Labour for the first time since Tony Blair’s 1997 general election landslide.

Nick Boles, a former MP for Grantham and Stamford who left the Conservative Party in 2019, tweeted: “First time I’ve voted Labour since an equally glorious May morning in 1997.”

Tory supporters will be anxiously watching out for results in true-blue London local authorities such as Wandsworth, which has been under Conservative control for the past 44 years, Westminster and Barnet, where pollsters YouGov believe Labour could cause an upset.

As well as Partygate, the Tories have been hit with a string of other controversies, including former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan being found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy, and veteran MP Neil Parish quitting after admitting he watched pornography in the Commons.

Meanwhile, there have been Tory calls for Durham Police to look into whether Mr Starmer broke Covid rules while campaigning before the 2021 Hartlepool by-election.

He claims it is a “smear” to suggest he breached the regulations while having “a takeaway and a beer while I was working late at night”.

In Northern Ireland, tensions are high for the Stormont election, where voters were going to the polls across 18 constituencies to elect 90 MLAs.

Sinn Féin looked likely to top the poll, while the Alliance Party was tipped to see a surge in support.