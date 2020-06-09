Toppling of UK statue fuels debate on monuments to slave traders

Anti-racism protesters who tore down a statue honouring a slave trader in a British port city have fuelled a global debate over how to deal with monuments to historic figures who profited from enslaving African people.

The toppling in Bristol in the UK of the statue of Edward Colston, who made a fortune in the 17th century from trading in West African slaves, was condemned as petty vandalism by critics, while others hailed it as affirmative action against racist ideologies.

"It was an absolutely incredible feat that really shows the importance of us knowing our history," said Aliyah Hasinah, a curator and spokeswoman for protest group Black Lives Matter UK.

Colston's statue was pulled down by protesters joining a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of US police.

But the debate over buildings and monuments named after people involved in the slave trade has been brewing for some years.

Campaigners had previously called for the statue - still bearing a plaque describing Colston as "virtuous and wise" - to be removed, but had failed to persuade the authorities.

Debates over how to handle monuments and artefacts commemorating historic figures whose actions and beliefs are condemned today are also raging in other nations.

In the US, Virginia governor Ralph Northam announced plans last week to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee in the state's capital city of Richmond.

In Belgium, a petition calling for the removal of statues of King Leopold II has garnered more than 30,000 signatures. His troops decimated Congo in the late 1800s.

Britain's interior minister Priti Patel condemned the toppling of the Colston statue as an "utterly disgraceful" act, while prominent black British campaigner Nimco Ali said removing the statue failed to tackle racism.

But others hailed the removal as affirmative action against racial inequality and Britain's imperial legacies - although some added they would have preferred to see it done legally.

Richard Benjamin, head of the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool, said: "In bringing him down, it is important to note we are not erasing history, but instead making history."

Irish Independent