Top UK civil servant accused of misleading officials over Christmas party knowledge

Britain’s top civil servant has been accused of misleading officials over what he knew about Christmas parties in his own department during lockdown.

He also faced allegations of an impromptu drinks gathering for 15 to 20 people held in and around his office in the second week in December, after an investigation by The Independent and Politico.

Before being removed from the investigation, Mr Case assured colleagues he had no knowledge of any parties or social gatherings of any kind at the Cabinet Office in the run up to last Christmas.

The revelation comes after the Independent was initially told by a Cabinet Office spokesperson that any allegation of a party or social gathering in 70 Whitehall was “categorically untrue”.

It was also suggested nothing that could possibly be considered as a party occurred or appeared in calendars, emails or other messages throughout the entire month of December.

Mr Case recused himself from the Downing Street party investigation last Friday following publication of the Independent’s report of “waiting room drinks” and the separate December 17 quiz.

This was in order to ensure the investigation retained “public confidence”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Sources had described an event in mid-December with Prosecco and wine in the waiting room of the Cabinet Secretary’s office. Mr Case was seen carrying a glass as he wandered “in and out” of the event and greeted staff, they alleged.

Civil servants scrutinised these claims of social gatherings at 70 Whitehall during December in order to ensure Mr Case did not need to step away from the party investigation.

Mr Case provided officials with assurances that he had not participated in and had no knowledge of any social gatherings, despite being later forced to admit he was aware of at least one gathering.

The civil service code requires all officials to behave with integrity, honesty, objectivity and impartiality.

Mr Case’s conduct had fallen short compared with the high standards of transparency and openness required of officials by misleading fellow officials, the Independent has been told.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said: “Staff in the Cabinet Secretary’s private office took part in a virtual quiz on December 17, 2020.

“A small number of them, who had been working in the office throughout the pandemic and on duty that day, took part from their desks while the rest of the team were virtual.

“The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event, but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office.

“No outside guests or other staff were invited or present. This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending. He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving.”

Fresh questions over the Cabinet Secretary’s behaviour come as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to explain his and others’ conduct at Downing Street during the pandemic .

A photo published on Sunday by the Guardian showed wine and cheese being consumed by the prime minister, his wife Carrie, advisers and a person identified as former health secretary Matt Hancock in the Downing Street garden.

The garden gathering was held amid tight restrictions in May last year.

Downing Street has described the event as a work meeting, although deputy prime minister Dominic Raab undermined that suggestion by saying the drinks took place after work.

The matter of gatherings while restrictions were in place has become especially sensitive, given the government move to impose fresh ‘Plan B’ measures and amid fears of a fresh lockdown to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. (©Independent News Service)