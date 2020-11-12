Top aide quits after row with Boris’s fiancee

One of Boris Johnson’s most senior aides resigned last night after losing a highly public power struggle with the prime minister’s fiancee.

Lee Cain quit as Mr Johnson’s director of communications after Carrie Symonds effectively vetoed his promotion to Downing Street chief of staff.

It came after an extraordinary briefing battle between allies of Ms Symonds and allies of Mr Cain, who include Dominic Cummings, exposed a power struggle at the very heart of No 10.

The departure of Mr Cain, who will leave his post at the end of the year, is likely to diminish the influence of Mr Cummings, with whom he worked on the Vote Leave campaign. Last night Mr Cummings is believed to have been considering his own position.

A Conservative MP said last night there was a “massive bust up going on in No 10” with talks between Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings. The MP said Mr Cummings has told the Prime Minister “if I go I’m taking these people with me”, referring to other aides.

Mr Cain and Mr Cummings, two of Mr Johnson’s most senior advisers, emerged as the losers in a high stakes gamble against Ms Symonds and Allegra Stratton, who will become the face of Downing Street when it begins holding daily televised press conferences, who had also objected to Mr Cain’s appointment.

Tory MPs had expressed “despair” about Downing Street being riven with in-fighting at a time of national crisis with Mr Johnson facing having to pick sides between two of No 10’s most important women and his most senior aides.

