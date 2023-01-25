Tony Blair: ‘My Presbyterian Irish granny begged me not to marry a Catholic, but I did’

Former British prime minister Tony Blair has spoken of how his staunchly Presbyterian grandmother told him never to marry a Catholic — not knowing he was already dating one.

The ex-Labour leader discusses his experiences in Ireland from childhood holidays in Co Donegal to the Good Friday Agreement in an interview for UTV tonight.

In Eamonn Mallie Face To Face..., Mr Blair speaks to the veteran journalist in advance of the 25th anniversary of the peace deal in April.

He admits the 1998 accord is “not working at the moment as it should” and advises both sides on the protocol issue to be “flexible... and take the ideology out of it” if a solution is to be reached.

Mr Blair shares fond memories of holidays in Co Donegal with his maternal grandmother.

He recounts how, on her deathbed, she told him: “‘Whatever else you do son, don’t marry a Catholic’… and I did.

“I didn’t actually have the heart to tell her at the time that I was going out with one.”

Mr Blair was dating future wife Cherie Booth. He converted to Catholicism himself soon after leaving Downing Street.

In his exclusive hour-long interview with Mr Mallie, he reflects on his involvement in events leading up to the Agreement, and gives his insights into the personalities of the politicians involved.

He speaks of his commitment to address the issue of Northern Ireland right from his early days as Prime Minister.

“I believed it was possible to make a peace. I had a passion for doing this,” he says. “This is an old-fashioned dispute — if you come at this with a determined attitude maybe we can find a way through.”

He shares details on several key points in the process, including his relationship with Bill Clinton and the “important role” the President had speaking with David Trimble and Gerry Adams.

He recalls Mr Trimble “was convinced there would be proper peace”, and how a “straightforward” Martin McGuinness desired “that the next generation of people should have something different”.

He says: “I think it was on a knife-edge right up until the very last moment.”

Mr Blair reveals it took some time for him “to establish a relationship with Ian Paisley”.

He describes Mr Adams as having “the capacity to think strategically… he was very shrewd and very tough”, which were “necessary qualities” in bringing about peace.

He sees John Hume as “very much the original author of this process”.

The late SDLP leader “had the foresight and political courage... was vital, and the first to think this can be settled”.

When Mr Blair is asked if he believes the Good Friday Agreement can still succeed, he replies: “It has worked in a way, mostly, but it’s not working as it should at the moment.”

He later states: “I still think the peace will hold. And I think that people on the island of Ireland are determined not to go back to the past.”

Discussing Brexit and the protocol, he suggests: “If both sides are flexible and you take the ideology out of it… if you approach this in a practical way, you can find a solution.”

He concludes the interview by saying: “We could never have made peace in Northern Ireland if we hadn’t had people prepared to put the politics to one side and concentrate on what was right.”

Mr Mallie says: “Some 25 years ago I was part of the press corps witnessing every twist and turn of the peace process in the run-up to the Agreement.

“During that period, I jousted several times with Tony Blair. Exchanges were always lively and challenging.

“All these years later when I sat down with him in his London headquarters to look back and forward on political developments... I found him straight-talking on the making of the Good Friday Agreement and on the lessons to be learned for today’s politicians faced with lesser political problems.”

He added: “Like Tony Blair, we have all had time to reflect in a non-violent community on the political miracle that was the Good Friday Agreement.

“Back then our politicians found a way forward with Tony Blair in the lead. The 1998 Good Friday Agreement proved that the most intractable political problem can be overcome, in the words of Mr Blair, ‘when politicians put people before politics’.”

UTV programmes editor Tony Curry says: “This is a must watch for those viewers who remember darker days in Northern Ireland and how the Good Friday Agreement was a springboard for peace.

“For younger viewers, it’s a perfect opportunity to hear from one of the history-makers himself how he and the leaders of that time all worked together to bring about peace in Northern Ireland.”​

Eamonn Mallie Face To Face With... is on UTV tonight at 9pm