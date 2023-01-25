| 9.1°C Dublin

Tony Blair: ‘My Presbyterian Irish granny begged me not to marry a Catholic, but I did’

Blair opens up about his life and peace process role during UTV interview ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

Eamonn Mallie with Tony Blair Expand

Eamonn Mallie with Tony Blair

Suzanne Breen

Former British prime minister Tony Blair has spoken of how his staunchly Presbyterian grandmother told him never to marry a Catholic — not knowing he was already dating one.

The ex-Labour leader discusses his experiences in Ireland from childhood holidays in Co Donegal to the Good Friday Agreement in an interview for UTV tonight.

