Tom Watson to step down as deputy leader of the UK Labour Party
Tom Watson has announced that he is stepping down as deputy leader of the Labour Party.
In a shock announcement, Mr Watson said that he would not be seeking re-election as an MP in the forthcoming General Election.
In a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, he said that the time had come to "start a different kind of life".
"The decision is personal, not political," he said.
"The last few years have been among the most transformational of my personal life, second only to becoming a proud father of two beautiful children.
"I've become healthy for the first time and I intend to continue with this work in the years to come."
More to follow...
PA Media