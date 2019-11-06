Tom Watson has announced that he is stepping down as deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Tom Watson to step down as deputy leader of the UK Labour Party

In a shock announcement, Mr Watson said that he would not be seeking re-election as an MP in the forthcoming General Election.

In a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, he said that the time had come to "start a different kind of life".

"The decision is personal, not political," he said.

