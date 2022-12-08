Today is D-day for the Harry and Meghan roadshow as their Netflix tell-all launches

Equating the treatment of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana is “disgusting” and “outrageous”, former palace aides have said – as a Netflix documentary laying bare the grievances of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex starts streaming today.

Harry and Meghan have already appeared in a trailer that shows footage of paparazzi chasing the late princess, alongside Prince Harry saying: “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Former aides have now called on the couple to finally “get specific” in their allegations against palace and press, urging them to back up their “emotional narrative” with facts.

The Netflix show will see the couple set out their version of the “challenges” they faced during their time in the royal family, explaining to a new audience why they felt they had no choice but to leave.

In an incendiary trailer, programme-makers set images of Princess Diana being chased by paparazzi as the Duke compared the treatment of his wife to that of his mother and spoke of the “dirty game” surrounding the palace.

Royal sources have called the comparison between Meghan and her late mother-in-law offensive and “lazy”, with one claiming: “It’s as if the facts no longer matter at all.”

The couple on Tuesday night picked up a human rights award at a star-studded gala in New York, where they vowed that their “fight against oppression” was just the “beginning”. Asked by reporters about the documentary as they arrived, Harry muttered: “So many questions.”

Today’s Netflix launch will include the first three of six episodes, expected to detail the blossoming relationship of Harry and Meghan and, later, how their life began to unravel.

The trailer has already been criticised for using dramatic footage and photo of chaotic paparazzi scenes which were unrelated to the couple. Some were taken of the then-Kate Middleton, one at a Harry Potter film premiere, and another outside a court case of model Katie ‘Jordan’ Price.

Multiple sources said yesterday that they were not aware of similarly “scary” paparazzi situations or car chases experienced by Harry and Meghan to warrant a comparison to the Princess Diana era.

Harry himself, speaking in the trailer, has said: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Former palace aides, some of whom are bound by confidentiality agreements, are becoming increasingly frustrated by the couple’s version of events, feeling unable to respond.

Several pointed out that Meghan had received “glowing” media coverage, with the palace issuing statements on her behalf from Harry in a “full-throttle” effort to support them.

A handful of negative stories then emerged ahead of their wedding, and Meghan's own father began speaking publicly.

“This is all narrative,” said one aide of the documentary scenes so far. “They say ‘everything changed’ – but what do they mean? What was so bad that it warrants comparison with Diana?

"They seem to be equating her death with a few negative stories and gossip. Are they talking about stories about tiaras or bridesmaids’ dresses? Or Thomas Markle? Or the bullying stories?

"Placing it against images of a woman who was hounded in a different era of terrible media and died in a car crash. It’s disgusting.

“If they’re saying they have to flee the UK because of how they were treated, they’ve got to get specific. But they won’t, because there’s nothing there.

Another source said: “These are hollow, emotional accusations. It’s never backed up with specific examples or evidence. They’re frustrated by negative press, that’s what it boils down to.”

The programme has been given a 15 rating on the grounds of “language” and “discrimination”, suggesting it will strongly tackle the issue of racism.

The programme-makers say a right of reply has been offered by to those criticised in the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace deny receiving any such communication.

The first three episodes become available on Netflix at 8am today, with the second three out next Thursday.



