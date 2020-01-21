Titanic struggle: Salvors ignore UK bid to stop items' recovery

Hidden treasures inside the wreck of the RMS Titanic will be recovered for the first time under controversial plans opposed by the British government.

A private US company has announced plans to "surgically remove" a deckhouse roof so it can retrieve precious artefacts including a Marconi wireless system described as "the most famous radio in the world", The Telegraph has learned.

Backed by private equity firms, RMS Titanic Inc plans to lead the expedition. It has been the ship's official "salvor in possession" for nearly 30 years and is the only entity permitted to remove items from the wreck site.

Until now, thousands of items recovered by the company have been retrieved from the debris field around the ship. Taking artefacts from inside the vessel itself would be more significant, and raise fierce objections from campaigners and families who say the wreck should be left in peace.

