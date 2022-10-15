Timeline of chaos as Liz Truss endures baptism of fire during first 39 days in power

Liz Truss’s 39 days as UK prime minister has seemed as eventful as an entire term in office for some of her predecessors.

Here’s a timeline of events since she was sworn in little more than a month ago

September 5: Truss wins Conservative leadership race with a bit over 81,000 votes from party members. She beats former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and becomes the fourth Conservative leader in six years and the third woman to lead the nation.

September 6: Truss meets with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle to formally take over from Boris Johnson.

September 8: Queen Elizabeth dies after 70 years on the throne.

September 19: Queen’s funeral takes place.

September 23: Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announces his “mini-budget” to parliament. Tax cuts amount to £45bn, more than anyone was expecting. The pound plummets and bond yields rise as investors fear the consequences for inflation and government debt. Controversially, Kwarteng delivers a £2bn tax cut for workers earning more than £150,000 per year.

September 26: Speculation is rife that the Bank of England (BOE)could step in with an emergency rate rise to calm market nerves, but cold water is poured on the idea by Governor Andrew Bailey.

September 28: As market volatility continues, the BOE begins to buy UK bonds amid of a gilt market crash.

September 29: Truss stands by her tax cuts, saying it is the right plan for the UK.

October 3: Kwarteng bows to criticism from across the political spectrum and U-turns on plan to abolish the 45pcrate of tax for the highest earners.

October 5: Truss defends growth plans at Tory party conference. A key UK mortgage rate exceeds 6pc for the first time since 2008.

October 10: BOE announces a series of liquidity measures to prevent chaos spreading beyond a £1 trillion corner of the pension fund industry. They included lending against a wider range of assets, including corporate bonds, and doubling the size of its auctions to £10bn a day.

Government announces that its medium-term fiscal plan, along with forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, will be brought forward to the end of the month from an original date of November 23.

October 11: As existing measures fail to calm markets, the BOE announces it will widen the scope of daily operations to include index-linked gilts to avert what it called a “fire sale” that threatens financial stability. The Institute for Fiscal Studies, an influential research group, says the government will need to find spending cuts or tax rises of at least £60bn to stop debt continually rising as a share of the economy.

October 12: Truss reiterates pledge not to cut public spending during Prime Minister’s Questions.

October 13: Kwarteng defends tax plan while attending IMF meetings in Washington, and says he’s “not going anywhere” in response to calls for his resignation. Officials at 10 Downing Street and the Treasury draft options for Truss to abandon a central part of the tax-cutting agenda.

October 14: Kwarteng catches an early flight back from Washington to prepare U-turn, but is ousted by Ms Truss and replaced by. Jeremy Hunt

Truss confirms she is no longer freezing corporation tax and hints at public-sector job cuts.