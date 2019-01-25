Fugitive Jack Shepherd is facing efforts to extradite him from Georgia back to the UK to face justice over the speedboat death of Charlotte Brown more than three years ago.

Fugitive Jack Shepherd is facing efforts to extradite him from Georgia back to the UK to face justice over the speedboat death of Charlotte Brown more than three years ago.

Timeline: How the story of the speedboat killer Jack Shepherd unfolded

Here is a look back at key events since the tragic night the pair first met.

- December 8, 2015 - After connecting on a dating site Ms Brown, a 24-year-old business development consultant from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, and Shepherd, a web designer originally from Exeter, meet in person for the first time. They have dinner at The Shard in central London, drinking two bottles of wine, before returning to Shepherd's Hammersmith houseboat. With a bottle of champagne they set off for a late-night speedboat ride towards Westminster. Police were called to reports of someone in distress near Wandsworth Bridge at around 11.45pm. Both were pulled from the water and Ms Brown died in hospital.

- September 20, 2017 - Shepherd is charged with with manslaughter by gross negligence.

Undated handout file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of the speedboat owned by Web designer Jack Shepherd who was found guilty of killing his date, Charlotte Brown, in an accident on the Thames Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

- October 18 - He appears at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court and is released on unconditional bail.

- January 26, 2018 - Shepherd pleads not guilty in person at the Old Bailey.

Undated handout file video grab issued by the Metropolitan Police of Jack Shepherd, who was found guilty of killing his date, Charlotte Brown, in an accident on the Thames, has surrendered to police in Georgia, a spokesman for the countryÕs embassy in London has said. Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

- Mid-May - Shepherd tells his legal team he will not attend the trial.

- June - A week before the trial is due to begin, the Crown Prosecution Service is told Shepherd will not be attending.

Jack Shepherd, who went on the run last year after killing a woman in a speedboat crash on the River Thames, is seen escorted inside a police station in Tbilisi, Georgia January 23, 2019 in this still image taken from IMEDI TV footage. IMEDI TV/via REUTERS

- July 3 - His trial opens, but the defendant is not in the dock. Judge Richard Marks QC tells jurors that they must not speculate about the reason for his absence nor "hold his absence against him". Shepherd was represented in court.

- July 9 - In a possible legal first, the speedboat is taken to the Old Bailey for jurors to inspect.

- July 10 - Shepherd is found guilty in his absence. It emerges he has skipped bail, although has been instructing his legal team by phone and has been receiving daily updates.

- July 27 - He is sentenced to six years' imprisonment in his absence and an international manhunt is launched by police.

- August 30 - Still a fugitive from justice, Shepherd launches an appeal against his conviction.

- December 19 - A judge at Court of Appeal gives him leave to challenge the conviction.

- January 7, 2019 - Downing Street expresses concern over the case following reports Shepherd has received £100,000 in legal aid despite being on the run.

- January 22 - Home Secretary Sajid Javid "underlines his personal commitment" to finding Shepherd during a meeting with Ms Brown's family.

- January 23 - Shepherd hands himself in to police in Tiblisi, the capital of Georgia, telling reporters it was a "tragic accident". The Crown Prosecution Service and the Metropolitan Police launch efforts to have him extradited back to the UK.

Press Association