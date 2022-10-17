Time to open all the files on Mountbatten after abuse claim, biographer says

A royal biographer has said allegations Lord Louis Mountbatten was involved in child sex abuse at Kincora Boys’ Home must be fully scrutinised.

Mountbatten, a mentor to King Charles III and second cousin to the late Queen, is to be named in court for the first time as an alleged paedophile.

Arthur Smyth has initiated proceedings to lodge papers in the High Court in a civil action against the Chief Constable, Department of Health and Belfast Health Trust.

He claims he was sexually abused by Mountbatten on two separate occasions, with the senior royal allegedly showering with him at Kincora.

Mr Smyth claims this activity took place in August 1977, when he was just 11.

“I just think it needs to be told. I just want it to be brought to light. It should have been brought out a long time ago when things were going down,’’ Mr Smyth told Sunday Life from his home in Australia.

Last night Andrew Lownie, who wrote a biography on Mountbatten and his wife, said: “We need to get to the bottom of this now.”

The allegations come weeks after the Police Ombudsman found “systemic failings” in how the RUC handled reports of abuse at the home.

At least 29 boys were abused between the late 1950s and 1980s.

Senior staff William McGrath, Raymond Semple and Joseph Mains were jailed in 1981 for abusing 11 boys. The three men have since died.

In 2017 the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry said abuse at Kincora was limited to the actions of the trio, with no collusion of the state or intelligence services.

Mr Smyth claims his abuse by Mountbatten was orchestrated by McGrath.

“McGrath would say you are going to meet a special friend and I went: ‘Oh really’. And that’s when he took me into that room — downstairs there was a big office, with a big desk and there was a shower,’’ he said.

“His name was never mentioned in the room. He made me have a shower and then McGrath would come down and get me afterwards.”

Mr Smyth says it was only after he saw news footage of Mountbatten that he realised who this “upmarket” man was.

KRW Law is acting on behalf of Mr Smyth and has filed a summons, which will be issued in the High Court on Tuesday.

While this is the first public claim against Mountbatten, similar allegations have been made in the past.

The Mountbattens, an explosive biography written by Mr Lownie, includes interviews with two unnamed Kincora residents who also say they were abused by Lord Mountbatten.

The interviewees described being brought from Kincora to Mullaghmore in Co Sligo, where Mountbatten had a holiday home. Both men, then aged 16, say they were abused multiple times during the summer of 1977.

Mr Lownie has fought a lengthy legal battle to have the personal diaries of Lord and Lady Mountbatten released under Freedom of Information legislation.

“I first heard of [Mr Smyth] about a month ago and I think he sounds very credible, I think this is just further evidence of Mountbatten’s activities,” said the author.

“The authorities now need to release the files on the murder and the files they hold on Mountbatten.

“We need to get to the bottom of this now.

“If there is nothing to be worried about — then let’s see the files.”

Mr Lownie says he hopes Mr Smyth’s public allegations of abuse will inspire other victims to speak out.

Mountbatten, two members of his family and a teenager died after an IRA bomb exploded on his fishing boat in Mullaghmore in August 1979.