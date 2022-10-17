Close

Premium

Time to open all the files on Mountbatten after abuse claim, biographer says

Royal’s biographer says transparency now crucial as landmark legal case launched

Lord Mountbatten Expand

Close

Lord Mountbatten

Lord Mountbatten

Lord Mountbatten

Matt Fox

A royal biographer has said allegations Lord Louis Mountbatten was involved in child sex abuse at Kincora Boys’ Home must be fully scrutinised.

Mountbatten, a mentor to King Charles III and second cousin to the late Queen, is to be named in court for the first time as an alleged paedophile.

Most Watched

Privacy