Police and forensic officers, along with police tents, are seen outside a home where three women and a man were found stabbed to death on April 25, 2022 in the Bermondsey area of London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Police and forensic officers, along with police tents, are seen outside a home where three women and a man were found stabbed to death on April 25, 2022 in the Bermondsey area of London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Police and forensic officers are seen outside a home where three women and a man were found stabbed to death on April 25, 2022 in the Bermondsey area of London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Police officers stand on patrol outside a home where three women and a man were found stabbed to death on April 25, 2022 in the Bermondsey area of London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Four people have been stabbed to death at a home in south-east London.

The victims, three women and a man, were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.

Expand Close Police and forensic officers are seen outside a home where three women and a man were found stabbed to death on April 25, 2022 in the Bermondsey area of London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Police and forensic officers are seen outside a home where three women and a man were found stabbed to death on April 25, 2022 in the Bermondsey area of London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Police said another man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. All five people are believed to have known each other.

Expand Close Police and forensic officers, along with police tents, are seen outside a home where three women and a man were found stabbed to death on April 25, 2022 in the Bermondsey area of London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Police and forensic officers, along with police tents, are seen outside a home where three women and a man were found stabbed to death on April 25, 2022 in the Bermondsey area of London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Emergency services were called at around 1.40am to reports of a disturbance, and when police forced entry to the home they found four people with fatal stab injuries.

They are still in the process of contacting the victims’ families.