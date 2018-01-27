Three teenagers killed after being hit by car at bus stop

Three teenage boys have died after a car ploughed into a bus stop.

Police were called to Shepiston Lane in Hayes at 8.41pm on Friday night following reports of a road traffic collision.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, all three boys were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims have yet to be formally identified, but are believed to be approximately 16 years old.

A 28-year-old man who was inside the vehicle - a black Audi - has been arrested and was taken to a west London hospital for treatment. Staff at the nearby Esso garage said a group of teenagers had been fighting at the entrance to the forecourt a few moments before the smash.

One cashier said the police had come to inspect CCTV footage of the brawl, but said he did not know if it was related to the crash. "The police haven't told us anything," he said.

He said teenagers didn't usually hang around in the area, which is just next to the M4, junction 4. The member of staff said the garage's CCTV didn't stretch to the site of the collision.

By mid morning on Saturday, several tributes had been left at the scene.

One read: "George Boy, I love you so much, love Kev, Vinnie."

Another said: "I thought I would never have to write this and I don't know what to write but I will always love and miss you millions." Elsewhere, a card read "To my bro, always together for ever," while a fourth said: "To my darling baby boi my heart is broken, love mum, Vinnie."

Staff at a football club on Shepiston Lane said they believed the youngsters had been on their way to a 16th birthday party on the premises when they were hit. A member of staff at the GOALS centre said the party had been cancelled following the tragedy.

Tony Kitchin, 44, who works as security guard at a haulage firm nearby, said: "This road is busy 24/7. It's a speed trap. "I'm really surprised we haven't had more horrific accidents like this." He added: "No parent should have to deal with that. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of the people who lost their lives last night."

