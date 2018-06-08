News Britain

Friday 8 June 2018

Three men charged with fraud offences over Grenfell Tower disaster

Falling burning debris at the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire in London last June. Photo: Guilhem Baker/LNP
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Three men have been charged with fraud offences in connection with the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Abolaji Onafuye (54) of Gorleston Street, West Kensington, Koffi Kouakou, also 54, of Elizabeth Court, south west London, and Abdelkarim Rekaya (28) of Lots Road, Chelsea, are due before magistrates on Friday charged with fraud by false representation.

A fourth man - Yonatan Eyob (25) of no fixed abode - is also due in court charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property and failing to supply a PIN code of a mobile phone contrary to section 49 of RIPA.

Five other people - four men and a woman - who were arrested on Thursday as part of the investigation have been released on bail.

Press Association

