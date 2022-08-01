Three hurt as competitor catapulted on top of spectators at cycling race

Three cyclists were taken to hospital and several spectactors were hurt after competitors crashed over barriers in a men’s race at the Commonwealth Games in London.
The remainder of the morning session was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave the velodrome after Team England’s Matt Walls and Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock were involved in the crash.
While trying to avoid fallen riders lower down the track, Walls was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowd, the 24-year-old getting treatment for more than 40 minutes before leaving in an ambulance.
The spectators did not need hospital treatment.