Three hurt as competitor catapulted on top of spectators at cycling race

General view of a crash in the Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round as England’s Matt Walls (no.29) and Canada’s Derek Gee (15) go over the barrier into the crowd at Lee Valley VeloPark on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in London. Photo: John Walton/PA

Three cyclists were taken to hospital and several spectactors were hurt after competitors crashed over barriers in a men’s race at the Commonwealth Games in London.

The remainder of the morning session was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave the velodrome after Team England’s Matt Walls and Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock were involved in the crash.

While trying to avoid fallen riders lower down the track, Walls was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowd, the 24-year-old getting treatment for more than 40 minutes before leaving in an ambulance.

The spectators did not need hospital treatment.