Three flights to Dublin cancelled as mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth

Three Aer Lingus return flights from Dublin to London, scheduled for Monday, have been cancelled as a mark of respect for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Over 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be cancelled, with the west London airport announcing today, that 1,200 flights due to take off or land on Monday afternoon will be disrupted “to avoid noise”.

The airport said it wants to ensure the skies over London will be quiet during the two-minute national silence as the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey nears its end shortly before noon.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, Aer Lingus confirmed that three Dublin return flights and one Belfast return flight have been impacted.

"As the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen is taking place on Monday 19 September, we have had to make some changes to our London Heathrow operation, resulting in the cancellation of four return flights,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

“Due to the large number of flights we operate into London Heathrow, we have been able to re-accommodate all customers with alternative same-day Aer Lingus services, resulting in minimal disruption to their travel plans.

“For any customers who are due to travel to/from London Heathrow on Monday 19 September and wish to rearrange their travel plans, they can change their flight booking free of charge via aerlingus.com, our call centre and our social media channels.

“We apologise to all impacted customers for any inconvenience caused.”

The flights which have been impacted are:

EI160 / EI165 - Dublin – London Heathrow - Dublin

EI168/ EI169 - Dublin – London Heathrow - Dublin

EI176 / EI177 - Dublin – London Heathrow - Dublin

EI932 / EI935 – Belfast City – London Heathrow – Belfast City

British Airways – the most-affected airline – will cancel 100 short-haul flights due to the restrictions, while Virgin Atlantic said it will cancel four flights.

Ryanair does not fly to London Heathrow Airport.

Management at the airport have confirmed that no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 15 minutes before the period of silence starts, until 15 minutes after it ends.

Departures and arrivals will also be halted during the arrival of the funeral cortege and procession at Windsor Castle, and diverted around the castle during the private family service on Monday night.

"Passengers affected by these changes will be contacted directly by their airlines about their travel plans and the options available to them. Passengers who have been notified that their flight has been cancelled, and/or do not have a confirmed seat on a flight, should not turn up to the airport,” a spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said.

“Heathrow, Nats (the air traffic control provider) and airlines are supporting the ceremonial aspects for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday.

“As a mark of respect, operations to and from the airport will be subject to appropriate changes in order to avoid noise disruption at certain locations at specific times on Monday.”

Additional reporting by PA Media.