Three dead and a dozen missing after explosion in apartment block in Jersey

  • Fire service called to area night before after residents reported smelling gas
  • Three-storey apartment building collapsed like a ‘pancake’
  • Rescue workers describe ‘devastating scene’
Laura Parnaby

At least three people have died and more are missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.

Chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, told a press conference that “a dozen” residents are still missing after the incident in St Helier on the south of the island.

