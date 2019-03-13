Three climbers have died and another two have been injured in an avalanche on Ben Nevis, the UK's highest mountain.

Three climbers found dead after avalanche on Ben Nevis

Scottish police were alerted shortly after 11.50am and began co-ordinating a mountain rescue response.

The avalanche occurred at Number 5 Gully on the 1,345-metre mountain.

Volunteers from Lochaber and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Teams remain at the scene and were assisted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Scottish Ambulance Service.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was "absolutely tragic news".

