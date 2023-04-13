Three British women accuse influencer Andrew Tate of ‘sexual and physical assaults’

Three British women are “determined” to get justice by suing toxic masculinity influencer Andrew Tate over allegations of violent sexual and physical assault.

The claimants, in their late 20s and early 30s, are pursuing the former world champion kickboxer for damages for offences they claim took place between 2013 and 2016.

They accuse the 36-year-old of causing personal injury and psychiatric harm through assaults and coercive, controlling behaviour.

Tate is understood to have denied any wrongdoing.

It is hoped the legal action will lead to further victims coming forward and result in a UK criminal investigation into Tate.

One claimant said: “To have seen Andrew Tate’s rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were sexually and physically abused by him.

"We intend to prove in court that Andrew is abusive, coercive and controlling – and that his public statements about women are nothing more than fantasy. We are determined to get justice, and are ready to fight for it.”

The case is being brought by McCue Jury & Partners, who hope reports of the claim could embolden other victims to come forward.

Matthew Jury, the firm’s managing partner, said: “For years, Tate abused and manipulated women across the UK, committing numerous violent sexual and physical assaults for which he has never been brought to justice.

“This is an unacceptable failing on the part of the UK authorities.”

Mr Jury said young men must be protected from Tate’s “weaponised misogyny and promotion of aggressive and violent behaviour towards women”.

The proceedings will initially be crowdfunded.

Jayne Butler, chief executive of Rape Crisis in the UK, said: “We are deeply concerned by the dangerous ideology of misogynistic rape culture that Mr Tate spreads, and the serious allegations against him.

“We commend these survivors for speaking out. Anyone impacted by this case can contact our 27/7 rape and sexual abuse support line.”

The dual British-US citizen is under house arrest in Bucharest on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking.