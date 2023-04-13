| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Three British women accuse influencer Andrew Tate of ‘sexual and physical assaults’

Social media influencer Andrew Tate Expand

Close

Social media influencer Andrew Tate

Social media influencer Andrew Tate

Social media influencer Andrew Tate

Susie Coen

Three British women are “determined” to get justice by suing toxic masculinity influencer Andrew Tate over allegations of violent sexual and physical assault.

The claimants, in their late 20s and early 30s, are pursuing the former world champion kickboxer for damages for offences they claim took place between 2013 and 2016.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy