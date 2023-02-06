| 3°C Dublin

‘This government is putting lives at risk’ – UK faces biggest walkout in history of the health service

Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff across England are demanding a pay rise amid the worst inflation in four decades. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Expand

Sachin Ravikumar

Britain faces its largest ever strike by health workers today as tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance workers walk out in an escalating pay dispute with the government.

Nurses and ambulance workers have been striking separately on and off since late last year but today’s walkout involving both, largely in England, will represent the biggest in the 75-year history of the National Health Service.

