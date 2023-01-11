| 6.2°C Dublin

‘This could poison industrial relations’ – anti-strikes law could trigger new clashes in UK, ministers told

Rail workers stand at a picket line outside Euston station in London. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls Expand

Rail workers stand at a picket line outside Euston station in London. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

David Hughes and Sophie Wingate

New laws requiring minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action risk triggering a fresh clash with unions, ministers have been warned.

UK business secretary Grant Shapps has claimed the new legislation, being introduced in the Commons next week, is a “commonsense” response to the wave of industrial unrest.

