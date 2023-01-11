‘This could poison industrial relations’ – anti-strikes law could trigger new clashes in UK, ministers told

New laws requiring minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action risk triggering a fresh clash with unions, ministers have been warned.

UK business secretary Grant Shapps has claimed the new legislation, being introduced in the Commons next week, is a “commonsense” response to the wave of industrial unrest.

But unions warned it could lead to workers facing the sack if they exercise their right to strike, and that if it becomes law it could “poison industrial relations”. ​

Mr Shapps said the new bill would end the “postcode lottery” seen during the ambulance strike, when differing levels of service were agreed by striking unions with local NHS organisations.

“I don’t think any civilised society should have a situation where we can’t get agreement to, for example, have an ambulance turn up on a strike day for the most serious of all types of ailments,” he told Times Radio.

On Sky News, Mr Shapps said: “The problem we had in the recent strikes was that the Royal College of Nursing – that’s the nurses – did make that agreement at the national level so there was a guarantee.

“Unfortunately, the ambulance unions didn’t do that last time round, so there was a sort of regional postcode lottery.​

“That’s why today I’ll introduce minimum safety levels and service levels for key public services to make sure that we don’t end up in a situation where people’s lives are at risk, while still respecting the right to withdraw labour and strike.”

He played down the prospect of union members being sacked for refusing to work in line with the new law and insisted the Government is prepared for the legislation to be challenged in the courts.

Mr Shapps also said the Government wants to end “forever strikes” on the rail network and argued that new anti-strike legislation would bring the UK “into line” with other European countries.

But Trades Union Congress general secretary Paul Nowak warned that the legislation would risk further strikes.

“This legislation would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they can be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply,” he said.

“That’s undemocratic, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal.”