This cancer treatment seems to stop flu and colds - why not give it a try to help protect health workers too?

Professor of oncology Angus Dalgleish made proposal Expand

Prof Angus Dalgleish

With the death toll rising and no end in sight to the coronavirus lockdown, it might seem that several dark weeks lie ahead. But a possible development may offer a chink of light.

As a cancer immunologist, I have been involved with a number of clinical trials involving vaccines and other immune therapies. One of these is a mycobacterial product known as IMM-101, which has proved an effective treatment in melanoma and pancreatic cancer studies.

Intriguingly, a number of participants in trials have remarked that, since having this "vaccine", they have not suffered any flu or cold symptoms, often having succumbed every winter previously. Many were elderly, with more than one serious illness.