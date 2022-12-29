Third person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards

Undated family handout photo of 26-year-old Elle Edwards who has been named as the women who died in a shooting incident at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, on Christmas Eve. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2022

Police have arrested a third person in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards.

Merseyside Police said officers have detained a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Ms Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.