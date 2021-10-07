| 16.6°C Dublin

‘They told us to keep quiet’ – How horror of trafficking plot that killed 39 men, women and children unfolded

New documentary reveals criminals’ complex and lucrative people-smuggling operation

Thirty-nine Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex. Expand
Lorry driver Mo Robinson pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead in a lorry trailer. Expand

Clare McNeilly

For a while, Mo Robinson must have thought he had got away with it.

The “naive Ulsterman abroad” routine seemed to be working. Then there were the tears which garnered sympathetic looks from the Essex Police detectives in the cramped interview room two years ago.

The 26-year-old even had an apparently plausible explanation for why, having witnessed unimaginable horror, he then drove off, returning to the same spot in a largely deserted Essex industrial park 23 minutes later.

