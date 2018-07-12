'They like me a lot in the UK' - Donald Trump has landed in Britain
Donald Trump has arrived at Stansted Airport with his wife Melania for his first official visit to the UK since his election.
Air Force One touched down at 1.50pm on a private airfield close to the airport where three MV-22 Osprey helicopters - used to transport his staff and security team - and two VH-60N White Hawks were waiting.
The US president gave a brief wave to the crowd before descending the steps holding the hand of the First Lady, who wore a fitted beige dress and red belt.
They were met by International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, the Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst, chief operating officer of Stansted Airport Brad Miller as well as a regiment of RAF airmen.
The couple spent a few moments greeting the welcoming committee before stepping into one of the White Hawks.
The president was delayed for almost an hour when the Nato summit in Brussels he had been attending overran because he demanded member states increase their contributions faster than originally planned.
Later, Mr and Mrs Trump will attend a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Place - the birthplace of Winston Churchill - in Oxfordshire, hosted by Theresa May.
They are scheduled to spend Thursday night at the US Ambassador's home Winfield House, which is in Regent's Park.
As Mr and Mrs Trump landed on Marine One in front of Winfield House, the US ambassador's residence on the edge of Regent's Park, Beatles music was playing the background.
They were accompanied by the US ambassador Woody Johnson as they walked hand in hand towards a large group of people waiting to meet them.
As President Trump's helicopter flew over London, another member of the public showed their distaste for his arrival with a middle finger.
Kate Gleeson filmed herself swearing at the White Hawk over her home in Finsbury Park and said: "The asshole flied over my house! How dare he. @realDonaldTrump but, I gave him a nice middle finger welcome."
Speaking about protests before flying to Stansted Airport, President Donald Trump told reporters: "They like me a lot in the UK. I think they agree with me on immigration."
He added: "I think that's why Brexit happened.
"I am going to a pretty hot spot right now with a lot of resignations."
Asked about his views on the UK's plans for Brexit, Mr Trump said: "I would say Brexit is Brexit. The people voted to break it up so I would imagine that's what they would do, but maybe they're taking a different route - I don't know if that is what they voted for."
He added it seemed as if the UK was "getting at least partially involved back with the European Union".
"I'd like to see them be able to work it out so it could go quickly," he said.
Donald Trump's military entourage arrived at Stansted Airport well before the US President - who was delayed at a Nato summit in Brussels.
Awaiting him on the tarmac were three MV-22 Osprey helicopters belonging to the US Marines which are used to transport his staff and security detail on overseas trips.
Two VH-60N White Hawk helicopters staffed by military officers in dress uniform were waiting nearby.
Press were asked to don neon orange vests while a flatbed truck was stationed on the tarmac to ensure photographers and cameramen got the best view of Mr Trump's arrival.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump's son Eric says the UK is a "big part" of the President's life.
Asked about his father's visit and US-UK relations, he said: "He has worked here for so many years, he knows so many people. His mother - my grandmother - is from Scotland. We just love this country, we love the UK in general and it's a big part of our lives. It's a big part of his life, pre-politics, and that can only be a positive."
Mr Trump jr spoke to journalists on Thurday after playing golf at the Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.
