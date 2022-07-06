| 14.3°C Dublin

These are the three scenarios Boris Johnson faces now

Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Expand

Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Photo: Toby Melville/PA

Andrew Grice

A cabinet coup against Boris Johnson is finally underway, after the dramatic resignations of both Rishi Sunak and his predecessor as chancellor Sajid Javid. Johnson’s nightmare is that others will follow, making it impossible for him to limp on as prime minister, however reluctant he will be to stand down.

All day at Westminster on Tuesday, there was an “end of days” atmosphere as previously loyal ministers and Tory backbenchers who backed Johnson in last month’s vote of confidence said privately they could no longer defend the indefensible after the PM’s shambolic handling of the Chris Pincher scandal. Backbenchers stepped up their demands for cabinet ministers to walk out to bring down Johnson, yet most saw little prospect of that happening in the short term.

