Theresa May's government suffers defeat over key Brexit legislation

Theresa May's Government has been defeated over key Brexit legislation despite a last-ditch attempt to quash a Tory rebellion.

MPs approved an amendment to the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill which guarantees Parliament a "meaningful" vote on any Brexit deal by 309 votes to 305, majority four.

There were cheers in the chamber when the result of the vote became clear. Conservative former attorney general Dominic Grieve led the rebellion via his amendment seven, which would require any Brexit deal to be approved by a separate act of Parliament before it could be implemented.

He warned ministers they had "run out of road" and drew upon Winston Churchill's spirit as he said he intended to put "country before his party". Minutes before the vote, Justice minister Dominic Raab sought to appease would-be rebels by saying the Government would rewrite the Bill to guarantee concessions it had offered but was faced with shouts of "too late" by some MPs on his side.

Mr Raab promised fresh limits on powers contained in the Bill, explaining that no statutory instrument approved under the controversial clause nine would take effect until Parliament had voted on Britain's final deal with the bloc. Clause nine provides the Government with the power to use secondary legislation to implement any Brexit deal - which would require less scrutiny from MPs.

Mr Raab later told the Commons: "Having taken advice, and in particular having listened very carefully to the contributions by (Mr Grieve and Tory former minister Sir Oliver Letwin), the Government is willing - reflecting the mood of the House - to return at report stage with an amendment on the face of the Bill, making clear the undertaking and assurance that I gave in my speech that statutory instruments under clause nine will not enter into force until we've had a meaningful vote in Parliament." But Tory MP Antoinette Sandbach (Eddisbury) labelled the Bill's powers as "sweeping", adding: "I'm afraid I'm not willing to give away parliamentary sovereignty that I exercise on behalf of my constituents for some residual control to the executive.

"If the minister needs that power in relation to the withdrawal bill he needs to come back to this House and ask for it.

"I found his explanation utterly unconvincing at the despatch box."

A Labour amendment, seeking to remove the capacity of ministers to modify and amend the Act via delegated powers, was defeated by 316 votes to 297 - majority 19. Division list analysis of the vote on Mr Grieve's amendment showed 11 Conservatives supported it.

They were: Heidi Allen (South Cambridgeshire), Ken Clarke (Rushcliffe), Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon), Dominic Grieve (Beaconsfield), Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon), Sir Oliver Heald (North East Hertfordshire), Nicky Morgan (Loughborough), Bob Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst), Antoinette Sandbach (Eddisbury), Anna Soubry (Broxstowe),and Sarah Wollaston (Totnes). John Stevenson, Tory MP for Carlisle, voted in both the ayes and noes lobby - which is considered a formal abstention.

Labour former minister Chris Leslie later told the Commons: "What a privilege it is to have the opportunity to speak on such a momentous evening when Parliament has had the guts and the foresight to stand up to the executive and to take back control - give some hope back to those who thought all hope was lost. "And to see members from all parties coming together, working together in the national interest." Intervening, Tory Charles Walker (Broxbourne) said: "It is wonderful to see so many former ministers on my side of the House discover their love of parliamentary sovereignty when they are no longer on the ministerial merry-go-round

"I have far greater respect in this place for those parliamentarians who have never held ministerial office and actually do respect this place even when things are not going their way." Mr Leslie continued: "And even more respect for those who have never held ministerial office but who actually vote with their conscience rather than look at the ministerial ladder ahead of them and decide to suppress their views for other reasons." He spoke as he moved new clause 20, which would require ministers to publish a full list and assessment of the implications of the legislation on the international treaties which the UK is party to.

Further analysis of the division list for Mr Grieve's amendment showed Brexit-backing Labour MPs Frank Field (Birkenhead) and Kate Hoey (Vauxhall) joined the Government in voting against it. Tory MPs George Freeman (Mid Norfolk), Paul Masterton (East Renfrewshire) and Ed Vaizey (Wantage) did not vote despite having been seen in the Commons during the debate. Charlie Elphicke (Dover), who now sits as an independent having had the Conservative whip removed, also did not vote despite contributing to the debate.

Brexit-supporting Labour MPs Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley), John Mann (Bassetlaw) and Dennis Skinner (Bolsover) voted in favour of the amendment. Mr Leslie withdrew his amendment 20, after telling the Commons: "This is an incredibly important series of discussions - 759 international treaties that may just fall on exit day - we need to know more information - but I'm glad that the minister indicated that more information would be forthcoming." Labour MP Heidi Alexander's new clause 22, which states "no minister may... notify the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EEA Agreement", was defeated by 314 votes to 292 - majority 22.

Labour's amendment 26, which sought to prevent the Government using delegated powers under Clause 8 to reduce rights or protections, was defeated by 315 votes to 291 - majority 24.

