Theresa May has insisted that she remains "on course to deliver on Brexit" despite her humiliating defeat in the House of Commons.

Theresa May says UK government 'on course to deliver Brexit'

Arriving at a European Council summit in Brussels, the UK Prime Minister said her flagship EU (Withdrawal) Bill was making "good progress" despite Wednesday's setback, which she said was the Government's only defeat in 36 votes on the legislation.

Leaders of the other 27 EU states are expected to give the green light to the start of the second phase of Brexit talks in Mrs May's absence on Friday, the second day of the two-day summit. But doubt remains over when negotiations on the future trade relationship will begin, with leaked documents suggesting that guidelines for talks on the new relationship will not even be drawn up until March.

Arriving shortly before Mrs May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was "a good chance that the second phase can now begin". And Dutch PM Mark Rutte played down suggestions that Mrs May's Commons defeat had diminished her authority in Brussels, saying: "I think she still has formidable stature here."

Asked about Wednesday night's vote to give MPs a "meaningful" vote on the final EU withdrawal deal, Mrs May said: "I am disappointed with the amendment but actually the EU (Withdrawal) Bill is making good progress through the House of Commons and we are on course to deliver on Brexit."

