Thursday 22 March 2018

Theresa May: Russia poses a threat to all of Europe

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tell other European Union leaders on Thursday that Russia posed a threat to the whole bloc, not only to Britain, following an attack using a military-grade nerve agent in England.

"Russia staged a brazen and reckless attack against the United Kingdom," May told reporters on arriving at an EU summit. "It's clear that the Russian threat does not respect borders and indeed the incident in (the town of) Salisbury was a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbours."

