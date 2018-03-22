Theresa May heads to Brussels for crunch talks on Brexit deal

Theresa May told MPs on Wednesday that an agreement struck between Brexit Secretary David Davis and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier would allow talks on the future trade relationship to be triggered later this week.

European Council president Donald Tusk said he had recommended that EU leaders welcome the transition deal "in practice" as it would "allow to delay all the negative consequences of Brexit by another 21 months".

Under the terms of the joint legal text agreed by Mr Barnier and Mr Davis, the UK will be able to negotiate and ratify trade deals with outside countries following Brexit Day in March 2019, to enter into force after the end of a transition period lasting until the end of 2020.