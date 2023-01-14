| 7.4°C Dublin

‘There’s enough for a second book – I cut memoir in half to spare my family,’ claims Harry

Prince Harry said there were certain things that had happened between himself, his brother and his father that he would never reveal - as they would 'never forgive' him Expand

Victoria Ward

Prince Harry has revealed he has enough material to write another book, having held back disclosures for which the king and the Prince of Wales would not “ever forgive” him if made public.

In an interview with Bryony Gordon of The Daily Telegraph, Prince Harry said the original transcript for his book, Spare, was twice the length of the final draft, and admitted that a lot of the detail edited out concerned interactions with both his father and his brother.

