‘There’s enough for a second book – I cut memoir in half to spare my family,’ claims Harry

Prince Harry has revealed he has enough material to write another book, having held back disclosures for which the king and the Prince of Wales would not “ever forgive” him if made public.

In an interview with Bryony Gordon of The Daily Telegraph, Prince Harry said the original transcript for his book, Spare, was twice the length of the final draft, and admitted that a lot of the detail edited out concerned interactions with both his father and his brother.

The revelation is likely to leave the British royal family deeply concerned about future revelations, as Buckingham Palace sources noted he might be forced to write further books for financial gain.

The duke said: “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages. Now it’s down to 400. It could have been two books, put it that way. The hard bit was taking things out.”

He added: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know.

“Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

The prince, who has accused palace staff of lying to protect his brother Prince William, claimed that the media had “a s*** ton of dirt about my family, I know they have, and they sweep it under the carpet for juicy stories about someone else”.

The duke also revealed that he felt “responsibility” to reform the monarchy for the sake of Prince George, (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4). “I know that out of those three children, at least one, will end up like me, the spare,” he said. “And that hurts, it worries me.”

However, he admitted that the notion frustrated the Prince of Wales. “He has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility,” he said.

Regardless, the duke said he liked to “fix” things and that he was approaching his mission with “long-term, strategic thinking”.

“This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves,” he claimed. “I know I will get crucified by numerous people saying that.”

Gordon spent several hours with the duke and duchess at their home in Montecito, California, ahead of the book’s publication but as revelations from the memoirs first emerged online, she witnessed his disappointment as it was scrutinised.

The meeting came ahead of a series of interviews aired over the last week amid a publicity blitz that resulted in the book selling 1.4 million copies in the UK, US and Canada on Tuesday, its first day of publication.

Speaking to Gordon, the duke demanded that the royal family apologise to Meghan and used the interview to address them directly, saying: “Because you know what you did, and I now know why you did it.

"And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean, and then we could all move on.”

He said that “if people had listened” when he had raised the alarm they would not be in this position.

The prince likened his family’s silence on the entire furore to abuse.

Prince Harry (38) said he genuinely wanted his brother and his father back in his life.

His “technique”, he suggested, was to completely curtail the relationship between the royal family and the press and by doing so, protect them.

“When you’re trying to change an institution, and the media landscape, that is not a small task,” he added.

He suggested that although his family might not like him at the moment, they would thank him in a few years’ time for talking so openly about trauma.(© Telegraph News Group 2023)